Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2021: XSPA,UAL,NK,ZYXI

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, XpresSpa Group (XSPA) climbed about 15% after saying it was collaborating with United Airlines (UAL) to open a COVID-19 testing facility at George HW Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

NantKwest (NK) rose 10.5% after the immunotherapy company and merger partner ImmunityBio said they have dosed the first cohorts of their hAd5 T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the US and South Africa to determine which route combination provides the best efficacy against mutated variants of the coronavirus.

Zynex (ZYXI) climbed 8.5% after the medical device company authorized a new, $10 million stock repurchase program running through Sept. 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.