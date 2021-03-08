US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2021: XSPA,UAL,NK,ZYXI

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, XpresSpa Group (XSPA) climbed about 15% after saying it was collaborating with United Airlines (UAL) to open a COVID-19 testing facility at George HW Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

NantKwest (NK) rose 10.5% after the immunotherapy company and merger partner ImmunityBio said they have dosed the first cohorts of their hAd5 T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the US and South Africa to determine which route combination provides the best efficacy against mutated variants of the coronavirus.

Zynex (ZYXI) climbed 8.5% after the medical device company authorized a new, $10 million stock repurchase program running through Sept. 8.

