Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2021: XRAY,XSPA,UAL,NK,ZYXI

Health care stocks were ending moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 1.5%, giving back an earlier gain.

In company news, Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) climbed 3.5% after the dental products supplier Monday said it was expanding its partnership with the North American Dental Group through a new agreement providing network-affiliated dentists with added access to Dentsply scanning and imaging tools. Financial details and other terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

NantKwest (NK) rose 4% after the immunotherapy company and merger partner ImmunityBio said they have dosed the first cohorts of their hAd5 T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the US and South Africa to determine which route combination provides the best efficacy against mutated variants of the coronavirus.

XpresSpa Group (XSPA) climbed 9.7% after saying it was collaborating with United Airlines (UAL) to open a COVID-19 testing facility at George HW Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Zynex (ZYXI) climbed 12% after the medical device company authorized a new, $10 million stock repurchase program running through Sept. 8.

