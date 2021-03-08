Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2021: ADPT, CARA, ABCL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed in pre-bell Monday trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.12% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.43% lower.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) was advancing by more than 9% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved for emergency use its T-cell-based test that detects recent or prior COVID-19 infection.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) was up over 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review its new drug application for Korsuva, or difelikefalin, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe itching in hemodialysis patients.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) was gaining more than 7% in value after it announced a positive scientific opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab in combination with etesevimab for the treatment of confirmed COVID-19 in patients aged 12 years and older.

