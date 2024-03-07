News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2024: IMRN, NVO, TDOC, MNMD

March 07, 2024

Health care stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) increased 0.6%.

In corporate news, Immuron (IMRN) surged 150% after the firm said interim data showed that a single daily dose of Travelan is effective in preventing moderate-to-severe diarrhea following challenge with enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares jumped 9% after the Danish drugmaker said its experimental obesity drug showed greater weight loss in early data.

Teladoc (TDOC) said it's expanding its obesity and weight-management offering with new features that include helping plan sponsors and pharmacy-benefit managers manage costs. The stock rose 5%.

Mind Medicine (MNMD) surged 50% after the US Food and Drug Administration awarded breakthrough designation to the company's MM120 program for treating generalized anxiety disorder.

