US Markets
CHRS

Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2023: CHRS,CARA,ZYXI,PTGX

March 07, 2023 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 1.5%.

In company news, Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) rose 7.6% after the company said it expects significant topline growth during 2023 and beyond and reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) jumped 52% after the company said its JNJ-2113 drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase 2b testing in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Zynex (ZYXI) slumped 20% after the medical device company postponed the release of its Q4 financial results, needing more time "to complete its year-end closing procedures."

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) declined 34% after the specialty drug maker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.56 per share on $3.3 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.36 per loss on $14.5 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRS
CARA
ZYXI
PTGX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.