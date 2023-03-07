Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2023: CHRS,CARA,ZYXI,PTGX

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 1.5%.

In company news, Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) rose 7.6% after the company said it expects significant topline growth during 2023 and beyond and reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) jumped 52% after the company said its JNJ-2113 drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase 2b testing in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Zynex (ZYXI) slumped 20% after the medical device company postponed the release of its Q4 financial results, needing more time "to complete its year-end closing procedures."

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) declined 34% after the specialty drug maker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.56 per share on $3.3 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.36 per loss on $14.5 million in revenue.

