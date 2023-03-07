US Markets
CARA

Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2023: CARA,ZYXI,PTGX

March 07, 2023 — 02:11 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both posting 1.6% declines.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Cara Therapeutics (CARA) declined over 31% after the specialty drug maker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.56 per share on $3.3 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.36 per loss during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $14.5 million in Q4 revenue.

Zynex (ZYXI) sank 19% after the medical device company postponed the release of its Q4 financial results, explaining it needed more time "to complete its year-end closing procedures."

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) jumped over 39% after saying its JNJ-2113 drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase 2b testing in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARA
ZYXI
PTGX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.