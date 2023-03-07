Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2023: CARA,ZYXI,PTGX

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both posting 1.6% declines.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Cara Therapeutics (CARA) declined over 31% after the specialty drug maker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.56 per share on $3.3 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.36 per loss during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $14.5 million in Q4 revenue.

Zynex (ZYXI) sank 19% after the medical device company postponed the release of its Q4 financial results, explaining it needed more time "to complete its year-end closing procedures."

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) jumped over 39% after saying its JNJ-2113 drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase 2b testing in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.