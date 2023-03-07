Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2023: CARA, ZYXI, IDYA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.07% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing past 1% recently.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) was down more than 25% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.56 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.63 a year earlier but still wider than the per-share loss of $0.36 estimated by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Zynex (ZYXI) was retreating by more than 11% after it postponed the release of its Q4 and full-year financial results and the conference call initially scheduled for the same day.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was more than 2% lower after it reported a Q4 diluted loss of $0.50 per share, compared with a loss of $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.56.

