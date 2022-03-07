Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2022: BLUE, EGRX, HCM, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.23% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.47% recently.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) reported a Q4 net loss of $2.14 per share, compared with a loss of $3.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, estimated a GAAP loss of $1.76 per share. Bluebird bio was retreating more than 14% recently.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) was more than 5% lower as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $0.96 per share a year ago. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.94.

Hutchmed (HCM) said it has received a $15 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca (AZN) for initiating start-up activities for SAFFRON, which is expected to start enrolling patients in mid-2022. Hutchmed was down more than 2% while AstraZeneca was slipping past 1% recently.

