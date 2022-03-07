Health Care Sector Update for 03/07/2022: BBLG, RPHM, AHCO

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 1.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing less than 0.1%.

In company news, Bone Biologics (BBLG) was declining 3.4% this afternoon, giving back a more than 2% opening advance that followed the bone regeneration company Monday announcing a supply deal with MTF Biologics, with the non-profit organization providing demineralized bone matrix to the company as it works to develop a bone graft substitute product. Financial terms were not disclosed by Bone Biologics said it will use the provided material for an upcoming 30-patient pilot study of its rhNELL-1 bone substitute.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) climbed 2.2% after the drug maker Monday named Michael Cruse as its new chief operating officer, promoting its former senior vice president of corporate operations to the post, effective immediately.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) rose 5% after a regulatory filing late Friday showed CEO Stephen Griggs March 3 bought 32,342 of the medical device company's shares through a family revocable trust at an average of $15.4445 apiece. The purchase increased his stake held through the Stephen P. Griggs Revocable Trust to nearly 3.58 million shares while his direct stake remained at 106,525 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.