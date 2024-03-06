Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2024: PFE

Health care stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each advancing nearly 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.3%.

In corporate news, Pfizer (PFE) won a US appeals court ruling on Wednesday that upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that alleged the drugmaker's Breakthrough Fellowship Program excluded white and Asian-American applicants. Its shares were rising 4.1%.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares soared past 28% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

BiomX (PHGE) shares more than doubled after the company agreed to merge with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics to create a phage therapy company.

DexCom (DXCM) shares gained 9.2%. The company's prescription-free glucose biosensor Stelo won clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.

