Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2023: CORT,BBIO,ACRS,TCRR,ADAP

Health care stocks turned lower again Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 0.9%.

In company news, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) climbed over 10% after launching a modified Dutch Auction tender offer to buy up to 7.5 million of its common shares from investor for between $19.25 to $22 each.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) rallied almost 52% after the drugmaker reported positive results from phase 2 testing of its infigratinib drug candidate in children with a genetic bone growth mutation known as "short-limbed dwarfism."

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) slumped 25% after the oncology company said it was acquiring immunotherapy company TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) through an all-stock transaction. TCR2 Therapeutics shares jumped 33% on the news.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) dropped almost 45% - earlier sinking 55% to its lowest share price since December 2020 - after saying its zunsemetinib drug candidate did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints during a phase 2a trial in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

