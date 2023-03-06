Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2023: BBIO, ACRS, TCRR, ADAP

Health care stocks were edging higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was falling 0.6%.

In company news, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) rallied more than 55% after the drugmaker reported positive results from phase 2 testing of its infigratinib drug candidate in children with a genetic bone growth mutation known as "short-limbed dwarfism."

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) slumped almost 24% after the oncology company said it was acquiring immunotherapy company TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) through an all-stock transaction. TCR2 Therapeutics shares jumped 33% on the news.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) dropped almost 49% - earlier sinking 55% to its lowest share price since December 2020 - after saying its zunsemetinib drug candidate did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints during a phase 2a trial in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

