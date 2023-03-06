US Markets
ACRS

Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2023: ACRS, ADAP, TCRR, INCY, XLV, IBB

March 06, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were marginally higher.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) was retreating nearly 39% after saying zunsemetinib did not meet its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in a phase 2a study evaluating the investigational drug in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a skin condition that causes abscesses and scarring on the skin.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) said they agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. TCR2 Therapeutics was rising over 34% in value while Adaptimmune Therapeutics was down more than 23% recently.

Incyte (INCY) was slipping past 2% after saying Friday it will discontinue a phase 3 trial evaluating parsaclisib plus ruxolitinib versus placebo plus ruxolitinib in adult patients with myelofibrosis after an independent data monitoring committee advised the study was unlikely to its meet primary endpoint.

