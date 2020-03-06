Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2020: STIM, OPK, ALXN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -2.66%

PFE: -2.59%

ABT: -2.26%

MRK: -2.71%

AMGN: -3.97%

Health care heavyweights were retreating pre-market Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Neuronetics (STIM), which was surging more than 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough device designation to the company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, which is for the treatment of bipolar depression.

(+) OPKO Health (OPK) was gaining more than 34% in value after its BioReference Laboratories unit said it will offer a test kit for the coronavirus Covid-19.

(-) Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) said the third phase of its PREVENT study showed the potential of Soliris as cure for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a type of central nervous system disorder. Alexion was more than 2% lower in recent trading.

