Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2020: MRNA,CTSO,DRAD,TRXC

Health care stocks largely outperformed on Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 2.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.8% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Moderna (MRNA) extended its recent rally, rising over 5%, after US authorities Friday said testing of the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate is expected to begin on March 19. The phase I, dose-ranging trial will enlist healthy males and non-pregnant females between 18 to 55 years old and will assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 manufactured by Moderna, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases website.

In other sector news:

(+) Digirad (DRAD) was surging Friday, climbing over 109% in recent trade, after the diagnostics imaging company swung to a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $0.30 per share, reversing a $0.59 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period, while revenue grew to $36.1 million compared with $25.9 million last year to beat the single-analyst estimate looking for $35.6 million in Q4 revenue.

(+) Cytosorbents (CTSO) climbed 7.5% on Friday after reporting an increase in Q4 revenue to $7.4 million compared with $6.1 million during the same quarter in 2018, exceeding the $7.35 million analyst mean. The company also said it was investigating whether its CytoSorb blood purification technology could be used as an adjunctive treatment for patients infected with either COVID-19 coronavirus or influenza.

(-) TransEnterix (TRXC) dropped over 64% to a record low of 40 cents a share after the medical robotics company Friday priced a $15 million public offering of 14.1 million common shares and 7.9 million preferred shares. Investors in the deal also received Class A and Class B warrants to buy up to 44.2 million additional shares exercisable at 68 cents each.

