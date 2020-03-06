Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2020: CTSO,DRAD,TRXC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.41%

PFE -1.73%

ABT +0.86%

MRK +0.05%

AMGN -1.54%

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining over 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cytosorbents (CTSO) climbed 6.5% on Friday after reporting an increase in Q4 revenue to $7.4 million compared with $6.1 million during the same quarter in 2018, exceeding the $7.35 million analyst mean. The company also said it was investigating whether its CytoSorb blood purification technology could be used as an adjunctive treatment for patients infected with either COVID-19 coronavirus or influenza.

In other sector news:

(+) Digirad (DRAD) was surging Friday, climbing over 113% in recent trade, after the diagnostics imaging company swung to a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $0.30 per share, reversing a $0.59 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period, while revenue grew to $36.1 million compared with $25.9 million last year to beat the single-analyst estimate looking for $35.6 million in Q4 revenue.

(-) TransEnterix (TRXC) dropped over 62% to a record low of 42 cents a share after the medical robotics company Friday priced a $15 million public offering of 14.1 million common shares and 7.9 million preferred shares. Investors in the deal also received Class A and Class B warrants to buy up to 44.2 million additional shares exercisable at 68 cents each.

