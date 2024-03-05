Health Care Sector Update for 03/05/2024: RGNX, TNDM, BBIO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Regenxbio (RGNX) was rallying past 33% after it reported new data about its investigational gene therapy RGX-202 showing "significantly increased" microdystrophin expression at dose level 2 with early evidence of strength and motor function improvement in a 12-year-old patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) was down more than 8% after saying it plans a private placement of $250 million in principal amount of convertible notes due 2029.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) was slipping past 1% after it launched an underwritten public offering of $250 million in shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.