Health Care Sector Update for 03/05/2021: FLGT,EYES,SDC,SENS

Health care stocks still were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) rose 9.2% after the genetic testing company reported huge jumps in Q4 earnings and revenue, topping analyst forecasts, and projected FY21 revenue also exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) rallied Friday, at one point climbing 592% to its best price since November 2018, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Argus 2s retinal prosthesis system in patients with retinitis pigmentosa at risk of losing their sight.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) dropped 6.4%, recovering a portion of an earlier 15% slide, after the mail-order orthodontics company reported a drop in Q4 revenue to $184.6 million from $196.7 million during the year-ago period.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) fell 7.8% after the medical device company reported a Q4 loss of $0.41 per share, widening its $0.18 per share loss from a year earlier and missing the consensus of a $0.07 per share loss.

