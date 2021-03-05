US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/05/2021: FLGT, LFMD, SENS, XLV, IYH

Health care stocks were gaining in Friday's premarket activity. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.7% and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was almost 2% higher recently.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) was surging past 32% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.20 per share, up from $0.04 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $4.05.

LifeMD (LFMD) was nearly 14% higher after saying it is expecting Q1 revenue of more than $17 million, representing an over 295% increase from a year earlier.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was declining by more than 4% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.41 per share, wider than the loss of $0.18 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07 per share on average.

