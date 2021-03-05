Health Care Sector Update for 03/05/2021: EYES,SDC,SENS

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) rallied Friday, at one point climbing 592% to its best price since November 2018 after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Argus 2s retinal prosthesis system in patients with retinitis pigmentosa at risk of losing their sight.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) dropped 1.7% after the mail-order orthodontics company saw its Q4 revenue fall to $184.6 million from $196.7 million.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) fell 14% after the medical device company reported a Q4 loss of $0.41 per share, widening its $0.18 per share loss from a year earlier and missing the consensus of a $0.07 per share loss.

