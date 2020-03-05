Health Care Sector Update for 03/05/2020: OPNT,CODX,EVLO,CMD

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were ending near their Thursday session lows, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 2.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 3.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 2.3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) was fractionally lower after the specialty drugmaker reported a $0.20 per share profit for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing a $2.49 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales increased to $7.7 million from $4.8 million last year, also topping the $7.6 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX) raced nearly 26% higher at one point Thursday after the molecular diagnostics company reported a surge in domestic and international demand and shipments for its CE-IVD Logix Smart COVID-19 test kits following the Feb. 29 emergency-use clearance for in-vitro diagnostics by US Food and Drug Administration and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

(-) Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was 9.5% lower in late trade, giving back a narrow gain earlier Thursday that followed the biotechnology company saying the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent covering the use of its Bifidobacterium strain for the treatment of cancer.

(-) Cantel Medical (CMD) dropped 17.5% on Wednesday after the medical equipment company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q2 ended Jan. 31 trailing the Capital IQ consensus and also lowered its FY20 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates, citing the assumed impact on procedures in China resulting from COVID-19 outbreak.

