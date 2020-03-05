Health Care Sector Update for 03/05/2020: CODX, EVLO, CMD, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -1.20%
PFE: -2.01%
ABT: -0.72%
MRK: -1.77%
AMGN: -3.54%
Health care majors were retreating during pre-market trading Thursday.
Moving stocks include:
(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX), which was jumping by more than 24% after the molecular diagnostics company said it has seen a surge in domestic and international demand for its CE-IVD Logix Smart COVID-19 testing kit, which has resulted in increased shipments.
(+) Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was more than 3% higher as the US Patent and Trademark Office issued the biotechnology company a patent covering the use of a proprietary Bifidobacterium strain for the treatment of cancer.
(-) Cantel Medical (CMD) was down more than 7% as it reported non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.61 for Q2 of fiscal 2020, compared with $0.57 during the year-ago quarter, and missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 compiled by Capital IQ.
