Health Care Sector Update for 03/05/2020: CODX, EVLO, CMD, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -1.20%

PFE: -2.01%

ABT: -0.72%

MRK: -1.77%

AMGN: -3.54%

Health care majors were retreating during pre-market trading Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX), which was jumping by more than 24% after the molecular diagnostics company said it has seen a surge in domestic and international demand for its CE-IVD Logix Smart COVID-19 testing kit, which has resulted in increased shipments.

(+) Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was more than 3% higher as the US Patent and Trademark Office issued the biotechnology company a patent covering the use of a proprietary Bifidobacterium strain for the treatment of cancer.

(-) Cantel Medical (CMD) was down more than 7% as it reported non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.61 for Q2 of fiscal 2020, compared with $0.57 during the year-ago quarter, and missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 compiled by Capital IQ.

