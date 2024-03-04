Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2024: WBA, ZVRA, CATX

Health care stocks were softer Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1%.

In corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is not planning on selling its Shields Health Solutions specialty-pharmacy business, Chief Executive Tim Wentworth said. Bloomberg reported in January that Walgreens was exploring options that included a sale of Shields in a deal that might value the division at more than $4 billion. Walgreens shares dropped 3.9%.

Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) tumbled 7.9% after the firm said the US Food and Drug Administration extended the review period for the company's new-drug application for arimoclomol, a potential treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) spiked about 6% after the company struck a deal to sell about 92 million shares at $0.95 apiece to a group of institutional investors.

