Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2022: OCGN, PBYI, ALHC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were 1% lower.

Ocugen (OCGN) was down more than 23% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has declined to grant emergency use authorization to Covaxin for use in children between the ages two and 18.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) was climbing past 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.14 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.01.

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.27 per share, compared with a loss of $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a net loss of $0.24 per share. Alignment Healthcare was recently up more than 4%.

