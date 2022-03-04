Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2022: DBVT, OCGN, BIIB

Health care stocks have reversed course and were trading narrowly higher this afternoon. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, DBV Technologies (DBVT) shares fell almost 23% after the immunotherapies company reported an FY21 net loss of $1.78 per share, improving on a $2.95 per share loss during the final three months of 2020, and revenue fell more than 49% year-over-year to $5.71 million.

Ocugen (OCGN) dropped nearly 18% after the genetic therapies company Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for its Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in youth between 2 to 18 years old. The company will continue working with the agency to determine a regulatory pathway for pediatric use of Covaxin.

Biogen (BIIB) was slipping 0.4% this afternoon in choppy trade after the drug maker overnight said partner company Eisai has begun the application process with Japanese regulators for their lecanemab prospective treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The Japanese pharmaceuticals giant previously started a similar process for lecanemab in the US.

