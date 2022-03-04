Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2022: AGL,DBVT,OCGN,BIIB

Health care stocks have reversed course once again this afternoon and were trading narrowly mixed shortly ahead of Friday's closing bell. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.5%, touching an intra-day low.

In company news, Agilon Health (AGL) rose almost 13% after the primary care company reported a 44% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $462.9 million and exceeding the $452.8 million Street view. It also sees Q1 and FY22 revenue topping analyst estimates.

Biogen (BIIB) was slipping 0.9% this afternoon in choppy trade after the drugmaker overnight said partner company Eisai has begun the application process with Japanese regulators for their lecanemab prospective treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The Japanese pharmaceuticals giant previously started a similar process for lecanemab in the US.

Ocugen (OCGN) dropped 22.5% after the genetic therapies company Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for its Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in youth between 2 to 18 years old. The company will continue working with the agency to determine a regulatory pathway for pediatric use of Covaxin.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) shares fell 24% after the immunotherapies company reported a 49% drop in its FY21 revenue compared with the prior 12 months, falling to $5.71 million although that still beat the two-analyst estimate expecting $4.3 million in revenue last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.