Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2021: SGFY,CUTR,AMPE,FPRX,AMGN

Health care stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Healthcare Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was sinking 2.8%.

In company news, Signify Health (SGFY) declined 10%. The health care analytics company Thursday said it was partnering with the Texas-based Aspen Physician Network to offer its Episodes of Care programs for employers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Cutera (CUTR) fell nearly 25%. The medical device company disclosed plans for a $125 million private placement of convertible senior notes.

Among gainers, Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) climbed 7.7%. The pre-revenue drugmaker late Wednesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.09 per share, improving on a $0.14 per share net loss during the final three months of 2019.

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) jumped almost 78% after agreeing to a $1.9 billion buyout offer from Amgen (AMGN). Amgen was slipping 0.8% in late trade.

