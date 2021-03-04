Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2021: SDGR, CVAC, NVS, ARGX, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was unchanged and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.3% in recent trading.

Schrodinger (SDGR) was slipping past 25% as it reported a Q4 net loss of $11.1 million, compared with a net loss of $6.8 million a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $4.69 million.

CureVac (CVAC) was advancing by more than 4% after the company and Novartis (NVS) said they have agreed on manufacturing CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

Argenx (ARGX) was more than 2% lower as it reported a full year 2020 net loss of 11.65 euro ($14) per share, compared with a loss of 4.22 euro per share in the prior year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a loss of 10.75 euro per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.