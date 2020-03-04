Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, MRNA, REPH, CNC, DRRX

US Markets
Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +3.98%

PFE: +4.42%

ABT: +3.26%

MRK: +3.80%

AMGN: +2.51%

Health care stocks were stronger, including a 4% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were also up more than 4% as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 3% ahead.

(+) Moderna (MRNA) gained almost 1% after the US Food and Drug Administration allowed its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, to advance into the clinic following a review of its new drug application.

(-) Recro Pharma (REPH) slumped 30% after the company reported 2019 revenue that trailed the Street estimate, and issued 2020 revenue guidance below estimates.

(+) Centene (CNC) rose more than 13% after its subsidiary Centurion secured two contracts from the Delaware Department of Correction for its medical and behavioral health services.

(+) Durect (DRRX) gained more than 10% after its Q4 loss came in as expected in a poll by Capital IQ.

(+) VIVUS (VVUS) was up more than 4% after reporting Q4 net loss of $0.61 per share, compared with a loss of $1.04 per share sequentially and beating the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.68 per share in a Capital IQ poll.

