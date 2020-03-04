US Markets
JNJ

Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, DRRX, VVUS, VYGR

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.78%

PFE: +2.77%

ABT: +3.00%

MRK: +2.73%

AMGN: +2.24%

Top health care stocks were up before markets open on Wednesday.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(+) Durect (DRRX), which gained more than 13%. The biopharmaceutical company reported a Q4 loss of $0.02 per share, narrowing from $0.05 a year ago and in line with the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) VIVUS (VVUS), which was up more than 6% after reporting Q4 net loss of $0.61 per share, compared with a loss of $1.04 per share sequentially and beating the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.68 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), which added more than 2% after reporting Q4 net loss of $0.34 per share, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.77 per share and beating the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.81 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

