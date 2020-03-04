US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2020: EHTH,DRRX,VVUS,VYGR

Health care stocks continue to lead the US markets higher in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 5.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up almost 5.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing/ 4.3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) eHealth (EHTH) rose more than 19% after the private health insurance exchange platform late Tuesday priced a $207 million public offering of 1.8 million common shares at $115.00 apiece, representing a 4.1% discount to its most recent closing price. The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

In other sector news:

(+) Durect (DRRX) gained 13% after the biopharmaceuticals company reported a Q4 loss of $0.02 per share, improving on a $0.05 per share loss during the same quarter in 2018 and matching the Capital IQ consensus.

(+) VIVUS (VVUS) rose over 7% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.61 per share, narrowing its $1.04 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.68 per share net loss.

(+) Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) was ahead about 3% late Wednesday after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.34 per share compared with a $0.77 per share net loss last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.81 per share net loss.

