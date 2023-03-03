US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2023: VERU, ARDX, CDTX, XLV, IBB

March 03, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.4% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing by 0.2% recently.

Veru (VERU) was shedding over 37% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has denied its request for emergency use authorization for sabizabulin, which is intended for the treatment of hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Ardelyx (ARDX) was rallying by more than 15% after it reported a Q4 net income of $0.06 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a per-share loss of $0.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) was down more than 13% after it launched concurrent but separate offerings of common stock and series X convertible preferred stock.

