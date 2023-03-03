Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2023: SEER, ARDX, COO, VERU

Health care stocks were finishing near their Friday highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Seer (SEER) surged nearly 31% after reporting a 50% increase in Q4 sales over year-ago levels, lifting the year-over-year advance for the proteomic research company during 2023 to 134%. Yearly revenue totaled $15.5 million, also edging out the four-analyst estimate looking for $15.3 million in revenue at Seer during the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Ardelyx (ARDX) recently gained almost 38% to reach its best price since July 2021 after reporting a surprise Q4 profit as revenue increased to $44.2 million from just $1.03 million during the year-ago period and almost doubling the analyst consensus expecting $23.2 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Cooper Companies (COO) added 7.4% after the medical device company exceeded analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 results and it raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for its fiscal 2023 ending Oct. 31.

Among decliners, Veru (VERU) was shedding almost 36% after the US Food and Drug Administration denied its request for an emergency use authorization for its sabizabulin drug candidate to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.