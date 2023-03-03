Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2023: ARDX, COO, VERU

Health care stocks were mostly higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Ardelyx (ARDX) recently gained almost 37% to reach its best price since July 2021 after reporting a surprise Q4 profit as revenue increased to $44.2 million from just $1.03 million during the year-ago period and almost doubling the analyst consensus expecting $23.2 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Cooper Companies (COO) added 7.1% after the medical device company exceeded analyst estimates with its fiscal Q1 results and it raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for its fiscal 2023 ending Oct. 31 above consensus views.

Veru (VERU) was shedding over 38% after the US Food and Drug Administration denied its request for an emergency use authorization for its sabizabulin drug candidate to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

