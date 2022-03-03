Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2022: VEEV,NCNA,VRCA,SGFY

Health care stocks were hanging on for modest gains late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both rising 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 2.1%.

In company news, Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares dropped almost 16% after the medical software provider projected revenue below Street consensus for fiscal Q1 ending April 30, prompting several analysts to lower their price targets for the company's stock. Veeva is projecting Q1 revenue of $494 million to $496 million compared with the average analyst estimate of $510.3 million in a Capital IQ poll.

NuCana (NCNA) was slumping 59%, earlier sinking almost 61% to a record low of $1.16 a share, after saying late Wednesday it halted a late-stage trial of a combination of its Acelarin drug candidate and cisplatin platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with biliary tract cancer. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the trial determined it was unlikely to reach its primary endpoint of improving overall survival by at least 2.2 months compared with the current standard of care.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) was 2.1% lower, easing from a nearly 3% gain earlier Thursday, after the dermatology therapeutics company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.35 per share, compared with a loss of $0.52 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.49 per share. Verrica did not generate any revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, as expected.

Signify Health (SGFY) shares climbed 7.9% after the health care analytics company reported Q4 net income of $0.13 per share compared with analyst consensus looking for a $0.01 per share profit in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue fell 6.3% year-over-year to $181.4 million but exceeded the $173.3 million Street view. Signify projected FY22 revenue of $948 million to $971 million compared with the $929 million average analyst estimate.

