Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2022: TNXP, HCM, ADCT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.62% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.71%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) was rallying past 51% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for TNX-2900, which is intended for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, a common genetic cause of childhood obesity.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) reported a full-year 2022 loss of $0.25 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.18 a year earlier. Separately, Hutchmed said Chief Executive Christian Hogg is retiring. Hutchison China was recently up more than 3%.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) was up more than 1% as it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.39 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.82 a year earlier. Net loss in the quarter was $0.45 per share, compared with a Capital IQ estimate for a GAAP loss of $0.85.

