Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2022: NCNA,VRCA,SGFY

Health care stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, NuCana plc (NCNA) was slumping 54%, earlier sinking almost 59% to a record low of $1.22 a share, after late Wednesday ending phase III testing of a combination of its Acelarin drug candidate and cisplatin platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with biliary tract cancer after an Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined it was unlikely to reach its primary endpoint of improving overall survival by at least 2.2 months compared with the current standard of care.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) was fractionally higher this afternoon, easing from a nearly 3% gain earlier Thursday, after the dermatology therapeutics company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.35 per share, improving on a $0.52 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the three-analyst consensus call looking for a $0.49 per share net loss. Verrica did not generate any revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, as expected.

Signify Health (SGFY) climbed over 10% after the health care analytics company reported Q4 net income of $0.13 per share, crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share profit on a GAAP basis, while revenue fell 6.3% year-over-year to $181.4 million but also exceeded the $173.3 million Street view. Looking forward, Signify is projecting FY22 revenue in a range of $948 million to $971 million compared with the $929 million analyst mean.

