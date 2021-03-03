Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2021: VIR,GSK,QTRX,OCGN

Health care stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was sinking 2.4%.

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) fell 31%. The immunotherapy company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said Wednesday they decided to halt patient enrollment in a phase 3 trial of VIR-7831 as a potential COVID-19 antibody therapy in hospitalized adults amid "concerns about the magnitude of potential benefit" even though the drug met initial pre-specified criteria. GSK shares were narrowly higher.

Quanterix (QTRX) was 10% lower.

To the upside, Ocugen (OCGN) climbed 23%. The company's co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, said their Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 demonstrated an 81% efficacy rate in the first interim analysis of phase 3 testing.

