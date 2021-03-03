Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2021: UTHR,VIR,GSK,QTRX,OCGN

Health care stocks trimmed their midday slide, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.1%.

In company news, United Therapeutics (UTHR) was 1.6% lower in late trade, recovering a portion of its 3.4% mid-morning decline. The company said it will take a still-to-be-determined impairment charge against its Q1 results after scrapping work on its Trevyent hypertension drug candidate. The decision to discontinue development follows the US Food and Drug Administration saying United would likely need to redesign its PatchPump infusion system to improve its accuracy and conduct another clinical study of the redesigned product.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) declined 4% on Wednesday. The genetic medicines company said it made a second unspecified investment in Geneos Therapeutics as part of a $12 million, follow-on funding round by the early-stage personalized cancer immunotherapy company. Inovio also participated in a $10.5 million initial funding for Geneos in February 2019.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) fell over 26%. The immunotherapy company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Wednesday said they were suspending enrollment of new patients in phase III testing of their VIR-7831 drug candidate after initial data "raised concerns about the magnitude of potential benefit" of the prospective antibody treatment in hospitalized adults with COVID-19. GSK was fractionally higher.

To the upside, Ocugen (OCGN) climbed over 9%. The company's co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, said their Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 demonstrated an 81% efficacy rate in the first interim analysis of phase 3 testing.

