Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2021: KMPH, MRVI, ASLN, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat before markets open on Wednesday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was down 0.5%, while the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were both unchanged.

KemPharm (KMPH) rose more than 85% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its new-drug application for Azstarys, which is intended for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients aged six years and older.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) was also up more than 13% after posting Q4 net income of $0.13 per share, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $0.08.

Meanwhile, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) retreated more than 7% after pricing a public offering of 15 million American depositary shares at $4 per ADS, or a 7.2% discount from the stock's previous close.

