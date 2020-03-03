Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2020: QGEN,TMO,KMPH,SPEX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -2.84%

PFE -0.86%

ABT -2.14%

MRK -1.88%

AMGN -1.55%

Health care stocks were losing ground Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.4% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Qiagen (QGEN) rose more than 14% after the Dutch molecular diagnostic company agreed to an $11.5 billion buyout transaction from Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) that includes the assumption of around $1.4 billion of Qiagen debt. Under terms of the proposed acquisition announced earlier Tuesday, Qiagen investors will receive about $43.30 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 23% premium to Monday's closing price in New York.

In other sector news:

(+) KemPharm (KMPH) rose more than 8% after Monday after the firm submitted a new drug application for its KP415 drug candidate to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration review is expected to be completed by March 2021, the company said.

(-) Spherix (SPEX) plunged almost 37% to a record low of 78 cents a share on Tuesday after the anti-cancer therapies company priced a $7.5 million public offering of shares and warrants.

