Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2020: MCHP,CLSK,WIFI,ZEN

MT Newswires
Technology stocks lost more ground in afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF late Tuesday declining 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 2.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Microchip Technology (MCHP) fell over 5% after cutting its forecast for Q4 sales growth to little changed from the previous quarter compared with its prior outlook expecting between 2% to 9% sequential growth, citing weak demand in China and elsewhere in Asia due to COVID-19 fears. The specialty chipmaker also withdrew its earnings outlook for its Q4 ending March 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Boingo Wireless (WIFI) jumped almost 20% after Oppenheimer Tuesday raised its price target for the in-flight internet connectivity company by $3 to $18 a share and reiterated its outperform rating although the company missed Q4 estimates. The company said it is exploring its options.

(+) CleanSpark (CLSK) was 15% higher this afternoon, giving back a portion of a nearly 30% spike earlier Tuesday after the energy-management software company said it remains on track to meet its FY20 target of $10 million in revenue after recording $3.6 million in sales during the first two months of the year, up 467% over the same period last year.

(-) Zendesk (ZEN) fell just under 10% after the customer-support software firm said it would be virtually convening its annual analyst and investor event scheduled to begin 1 pm on Wednesday rather than hosting an in-person event.

MCHP CLSK WIFI ZEN

