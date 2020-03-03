Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, KMPH, OMER, GNMK

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.71%

PFE: +1.26%

ABT: -0.66%

MRK: -0.34%

AMGN: -1.09%

The largest health care stocks were mostly down before markets open on Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) KemPharm (KMPH), which jumped more than 41% after submitting to the US Food and Drug Administration a new drug application for KP415, which is intended for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

(+) GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK), which gained more than 26% after the company narrowed its net loss to $0.17 per share in Q4 from $0.21 per share a year ago, but missed the analysts' estimates of $0.16 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue rose 40% to $27.2 million from last year, beating the $26.76 million Street estimate.

(+) Omer (OMER), which rose almost 13% after reporting Q4 GAAP net loss of $0.58 per share, wider than both the $0.48 loss per share reported a year ago and the $0.35 loss per share average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. Revenue totaled $33.4 million for the quarter, up from $22 million a year ago, and beating the $31.8 million Street forecast.

