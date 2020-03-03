Health Care Sector Update for 03/03/2020: CEMI,QGEN,TMO,KMPH,SPEX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were ending near their session lows Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 1.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 1.7% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) tumbled almost 13% after saying it has begun a second reproducibility study of its DPP assay system for HIV and syphilis to address regulator concerns that followed variances in the study results submitted with the company's premarket approval application for the single-use screening test. The company also said it was accelerating the studies it will include with a separate application to waive certain restrictions for laboratories wanting to use its test kits to identify HIV antibodies and the bacteria that causes syphilis.

In other sector news:

(+) Qiagen (QGEN) rose 15% after the Dutch molecular diagnostic company agreed to an $11.5 billion buyout transaction from Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) that includes the assumption of around $1.4 billion of Qiagen debt. Under terms of the proposed acquisition announced earlier Tuesday, Qiagen investors will receive about $43.30 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 23% premium to Monday's closing price in New York.

(+) KemPharm (KMPH) rose more than 3% after Monday after the firm submitted a new drug application for its KP415 drug candidate to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration review is expected to be completed by March 2021, the company said.

(-) Spherix (SPEX) plunged over 37% to a record low of 77 cents a share on Tuesday after the anti-cancer therapies company priced a $7.5 million public offering of shares and warrants.

