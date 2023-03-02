Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2023: ZIMV, VEEV, STVN, XLV, IYH

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.35% lower and the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH) was flat recently.

ZimVie (ZIMV) was shedding over 24% in value after saying it expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.30 to $0.50 per share. One analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expects $1.34, if comparable.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) was over 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.15 per share, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.04.

Stevanato Group (STVN) was climbing past 2% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.19 euros ($0.20) per diluted share, up from 0.13 euros a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated 0.16 euros.

