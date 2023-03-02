Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2023: CERT,AGL,RVMD,ZIMV

Healthcare stocks were moderately higher Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index ahead by 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Certara (CERT) gained nearly 17% after the biosimulation company reported non-GAAP Q4 earnings of $0.16 per share, more than doubling its $0.06 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period, while revenue grew to $86.6 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $75.3 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting $0.13 per share and $82.6 million, respectively.

Agilon Health (AGL) rose almost 16% after the senior-care company overnight reported higher Q4 revenue and posted Q1 and fiscal 2023 revenue guidance that exceeded projections by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) fell over 12% after launching late Wednesday a $300 million public offering of its common shares, subject to market and other conditions.

ZimVie (ZIMV) dropped 46% after the medical device company said late Wednesday it expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings in a range of $0.30 to $0.50 per share compared with $1.34 per share projected by an analyst surveyed by Capital IQ.

