Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2023: AGL, RVMD, ZIMV

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both gaining 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2%.

In company news, Agilon Health (AGL) rose nearly 16% after the senior-care company overnight reported higher Q4 revenue and also posted Q1 and fiscal 2023 revenue guidance that exceeded projections by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) fell nearly 12% after launching late Wednesday a $300 million public offering of its common shares, subject to market and other conditions.

ZimVie (ZIMV) dropped 45% after the medical device company said late Wednesday it expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings in a range of $0.30 to $0.50 per share compared with $1.34 per share projected by an analyst surveyed by Capital IQ.

