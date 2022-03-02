Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2022: XLV, IBB, BHG, PFE, BSX

Health care stocks were rising slightly pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was about 0.2% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.26%.

Bright Health Group (BHG) shares fell more than 18% recently after the company reported a Q4 net loss of $1.29 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $1.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.49 per share.

Pfizer (PFE) said the Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation to its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate for the prevention of illness in infants from birth to six months. Pfizer shares were up 0.3% recently.

Boston Scientific (BSX) shares slipped 0.8% in premarket activity after the company launched a cash tender offer for up to $2.5 billion in outstanding senior notes.

