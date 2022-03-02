Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2022: JAZZ, PDCO, KPTI

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was 1.0% higher.

In company news, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) rose more than 11% after the drug maker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $4.21 per share, up from $4.00 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.63 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue grew 34.7% year-over-year to $896.7 million, also topping the $866.7 million analyst mean.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) gained 6.5% after the dental and animal health products company raised its FY22 earnings forecast to a new range of $2.08 to $2.13 per share over its prior outlook looking for $2.00 to $2.10 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $2.07 per share for the 12 months ending April 30. It also reported above-consensus Q3 net income for the three months ended Jan. 29.

Karyopharm (KPTI) dropped over 36% after late Tuesday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has indicated it is unlikely to approve its selinexor drug candidate after reviewing top-line data from phase III testing of the prospective maintenance therapy for advanced or recurring endometrial cancer. Karyopharm also said it will soon be starting a new placebo-controlled clinical study of selinexor in patients with endometrial cancer and that top-line data from that study should be available during the first half of 2024.

