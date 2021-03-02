US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2021: SCYX,FGEN,MORF,AMRS

MT Newswires
Health care stocks turned mixed again this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF slipped less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index sank 1.6%.

In company news, Scynexis (SCYX) shares rose more than 5% after the company said its ibrexafungerp drug candidate showed positive clinical activity in patients with difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, according to interim results from a pair of ongoing phase III open-label trials. The results were consistent with prior studies and support continued enrollment, the company said.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) rose 6.2%. Citigroup Tuesday raised its investment recommendation for the telehealth company to buy from the prior neutral, setting a $23 price target for the stock.

Amyris (AMRS) Tuesday sprinted to its highest share price in five years, climbing almost 45% to $22.63. The biotechnology company narrowed its net loss per-share excluding one-time items to $0.03, from $0.34 during the same quarter a year ago. Revenue almost doubled, rising to $79.7 million from $40.5 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.13 per share net loss on $70 million in Q4 revenue, according to a survey by Capital IQ.

Among decliners, FibroGen (FGEN) dropped more than 24% Tuesday. The biotechnology company late Monday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.64 per share, narrowing its $1.12 per share loss during the year-ago period while revenue increased to $65 million from $8 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.26 per share net loss on $100.8 million in revenue.

